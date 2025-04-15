75°
Corporations sign plan for carbon removal projection in Baton Rouge port area

1 hour 53 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 9:48 AM April 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two big corporations reached an agreement to begin construction on a carbon removal facility they say would be the largest removal effort in the world. 

AtmosClear, a company under Fidelis, and Microsoft have signed a contract planning for the removal of 6.75 million metric tones of engineered carbon over 15 years. 

AtmosClear is developing a carbon capture facility in the port of the Greater Baton Rouge area. The plant will use sustainable materials like sugarcane bagasse (what's left after the cane has had its juice extracted) and trimmings from forest management to produce clean energy to capture 680,000 metric tones of CO2 per year for beneficial use, Fidelis said in a release. 

Construction for the plant is planned to begin in 2026 and the plant should be operational by 2029. 

