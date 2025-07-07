89°
Coroner identifies woman struck, killed in front of Siegen Lane gas station last week

2 hours 12 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 2:14 PM July 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said a 58-year-old woman was killed last week after being struck by a car in front of RaceTrac on Siegen Lane.

Tammy Nilsen died after being hit around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at the gas station just before the I-10 westbound onramp.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies and the St. George Fire Department, as well as Baton Rouge EMS, all responded to the early morning crash.

