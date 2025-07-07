89°
Coroner identifies woman struck, killed in front of Siegen Lane gas station last week
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said a 58-year-old woman was killed last week after being struck by a car in front of RaceTrac on Siegen Lane.
Tammy Nilsen died after being hit around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at the gas station just before the I-10 westbound onramp.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies and the St. George Fire Department, as well as Baton Rouge EMS, all responded to the early morning crash.
