Coroner identifies woman killed in Sunday night crash on Plank Road; 3 others hurt

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed in a wreck that left three others hurt on Plank Road late Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m., just north of Airline Highway. The coroner's office identified the victim as Angelina Forrest, 27.

Officials also said three people were taken to a hospital.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.