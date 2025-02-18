56°
Coroner identifies victim of Monday night shooting
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting Monday night on North 23rd Street.
The victim was identified as 32-year-old David Chambers III.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the intersection of North 23rd and Birch streets around 6 p.m.. Chambers was found dead from his injuries when officers came to investigate.
There was no immediate information regarding any potential suspects or arrests.
