56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner identifies victim of Monday night shooting

2 hours 48 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, February 18 2025 Feb 18, 2025 February 18, 2025 8:14 AM February 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting Monday night on North 23rd Street

The victim was identified as 32-year-old David Chambers III. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the intersection of North 23rd and Birch streets around 6 p.m.. Chambers was found dead from his injuries when officers came to investigate. 

Trending News

There was no immediate information regarding any potential suspects or arrests. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days