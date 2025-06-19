87°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highland Road early Thursday
ST. GEORGE - The coroner has identified a 21-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed on Highland Road early Thursday.
The St. George Fire Department said Highland Road at Petroleum Drive was closed around 1:45 a.m. Thursday due to an emergency incident. Officials later confirmed two people were hit, one of whom died at the scene. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Kaci Davidson.
The other pedestrian was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash. No charges for the driver will be pressed, officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU basketball legend Shaq drafted first overall in the 1992...
-
2une In Previews: Nexus Technology Cup
-
ICE arrests 84 during raid at Delta Downs in southwestern Louisiana
-
Prairieville man arrested for distributing child pornography, possessing mushrooms, illegal weapons
-
St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing man last seen in...