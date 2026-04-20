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Coroner identifies Hammond father allegedly killed by his 13-year-old son at school drop-off
HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man allegedly shot and killed by his 13-year-old son outside a Hammond school last week.
Damien Combs, 45, was shot on April 14 outside the Tangipahoa Alternative Programs campus on Crystal Street, officials said.
Police said his 13-year-old son refused to get out of the car to go to school that morning, so his father opted to take him home. When Combs was driving away from the carpool line, his son allegedly shot him, causing the car to accelerate into a house across the street.
Combs was taken to a hospital, where he died days later. No one in the home was injured.
According to police, the teenager got out of the car after it crashed and walked toward the school with the gun in his hand, but he was stopped by a school resource officer.
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The teenager was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, but that charge is expected to be upgraded to second-degree murder.
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