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Coroner identifies 68-year-old woman who died in Springfield apartment fire

2 hours 39 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 12:24 PM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SPRINGFIELD — The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died in a Springfield apartment fire.

Sandra Pine, 68, died after a fire broke out in her apartment along Blood River Road on Sunday night

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While the exact cause has not yet been released, the state fire marshal's office said Monday it believes the fire may have been started by improperly disposed smoking materials or batteries. 

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