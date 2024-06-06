Coroner called to scene of deputy-involved shooting; deputy in serious condition, officials say

BATON ROUGE - A deputy was shot during a confrontation on Robertson Avenue near the intersection of Hollywood Street and North Foster Drive on Thursday Morning.

Officials confirmed a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was injured during the confrontation, and they were taken to Our Lady of the Lake in serious condition. The events that led to the standoff were not immediately clear.

One person is dead as a result of the shooting; that person did not work for law enforcement.

Baton Rouge Police are also responding to the scene.

WBRZ has a team on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.

The office of the mayor-president issued the following statement:

Today, we are saddened to learn that one of our sheriff’s deputies was shot while performing their duties. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy and their family.

We appreciate the swift response from our emergency services. This incident underscores the daily risks faced by our law enforcement officers, and we are committed to supporting them fully and ensuring their safety.

We stand together across our parish, united in support of our law enforcement officers and our commitment to a safe East Baton Rouge Parish.