Latest Weather Blog
Coroner: Burned body in sugarcane field is missing teen from Plaquemine
ADDIS - Officials have identified a badly burned body that was found in a fiery sugarcane field as an 18-year-old who had been missing from Plaquemine for six days.
Sahajda Doc Willis with the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said dental records matched Ja’Morius Mitchell, who went missing Dec. 12.
Mitchell's body was found in a burning of sugarcane along Sid Richardson Road in Addis on Wednesday afternoon. Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit the victim had a gunshot wound.
WBRZ previously spoke with Troy Canella, the farmer who first saw the fire and then found the body in the field. He said it all happened just before 3 p.m. West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies arrived about an hour later.
Mitchell's death is being investigated as a homicide.
