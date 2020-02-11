Coronavirus quarantine ends at CA reserve base

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE - A man with ties to Baton Rouge is one of 195 people who have ended their 14-day quarantine for the Coronavirus. For the last two weeks, Patrick "Randy" Stockstill and his family have been living at March Air Reserve Base while being monitored by the CDC.

"They've gone out of their way to make us feel at home here," Stockstill said.

Tuesday, WBRZ Skyped Stockstill from his living area where he says they've developed an abbreviated routine and have made the most out of their situation through group exercise, meals, and church services.

"We've been taking advantage of the weather in sunny southern California, we've been getting out as much as we can," he said.

The 195 people in quarantine have gone through two temperature screenings each day and are monitored for symptoms by the CDC. Stockstill says he's been keeping a log of his daily activities. His family hasn't experienced any issues with regard to their health.

While at the reserve base, Stockstill says he's been keeping in touch with friends and family who have offered tremendous support. He mentioned one piece of negative feedback from an individual who appears worried about their return home to the east coast.

"Basically they want us to feel like we're not welcome back in our community and to stay inside or watch our back," Stockstill said.

Despite the negative feedback, Stockstill and his family say it doesn't change their opinion of Rhode Island and it won't change their plans once they're home. They're excited to return home to get back into their normal routine. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover their travel expenses.

The Stockstill family was originally visiting China for the Chinese New Year when the coronavirus outbreak started. At one point they didn't know how they'd be able to get back to the United States. Stockstill says Sen. John Kennedy and Congressman Garret Graves were instrumental in helping his family get a spot on the plane from Wuhan, China to California.