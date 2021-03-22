Cop, deputy arrested after night of partying with teenage girl

Kasey Jackson, left, and Cory Champagne, right

HAMMOND - A Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputy was fired, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned, after an incident with a 17-year-old girl.

The deputy, Kasey Jackson, was terminated for conduct unbecoming and was charged with simple battery. He worked in the patrol division and was hired in August of 2020, according to the sheriff's office.

A second man was charged in connection with the incident, too, WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto learned. Cory Champagne, faces a simple battery charge. Champagne is also a law enforcement officer, working as a part-time police officer in Bunkie.

The men were arrested after the 17-year-old said she was forced to lock herself in a bathroom to escape unwanted advances while she was with the men at a house in Hammond last week. The teenager's family told WBRZ, the girl was at a club with a 19-year-old friend and ended up at the home with Jackson and Champagne.

The girl's mother and grandmother said the teenager reported the two men tried to take her shirt off and that's when she ran to a bathroom and locked the door. While in the bathroom, the 17-year-old began sharing her location with her social media followers and started pleading for help. One of her friends saw the post and alerted authorities, according to her family.

In a police report obtained by WBRZ Monday, detectives wrote two girls said they were drinking with the suspects when they were offered "money to strip for them" and eventually the younger girl went to the bathroom and contacted friends. Jackson and Champagne disputed the statements when questioned by detectives.

