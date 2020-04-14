Cool temperatures to continue

Generally, quiet weather is set to continue. A few nights in the 40s are ahead.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Tuesday’s high temperatures will bounce a little higher than Monday’s. Look for thermometers in the upper 70s during the afternoon hours. A lot of sunshine is ahead, but some more clouds will come into skies late, especially along the coast. There, a spotty shower is also possible into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will slip into the upper 40s.

Up Next: Once a weak front kicks further offshore, continued cool temperatures will result in continued cool temperatures through Thursday morning which will also dip into the upper 40s. Showers are set to return closer to the weekend. These will be associated with a frontal system that should bring isolated afternoon storms on Saturday that become more scattered in nature by Sunday.

The Mississippi River: At Baton Rouge, major flood stage continues with a level of 42.8’ as of Monday morning. The river is expected to fall very slowly through the next two weeks. The high water is primarily an issue for river traffic and river islands, although some inundation will continue for a few spots north and south of Baton Rouge that are not protected by levees. Unprotected low-lying areas will be flooded and agricultural operations will be impacted on the west side of the river. The grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, the stadium and ball fields. The city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus are protected by levees at this level. The level is also high in New Orleans and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

THE EXPLANATION:

The front associated with Sunday’s active weather is stalled in the northern Gulf of Mexico and may serve as a focus for increased cloud cover along the coast on Tuesday afternoon and night. A kicker front will flush this moisture south by Wednesday and the cooler air mass will become entrenched a little farther south. As a result, the coolest period of the week is expected Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s. The next frontal system will organize across the Lower Midwest and begin to affect the local area by Friday. A slow moving warm front could provide isolated showers on Friday and Saturday and the trailing cold front will result in a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms by Sunday.

