Convicted sex offender arrested after Livingston deputies find child porn, learn he failed to register

3 hours 41 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, September 08 2025 Sep 8, 2025 September 08, 2025 10:03 AM September 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Deputies in Livingston Parish arrested a convicted sex offender after he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender multiple times. 

Jackson Neyland Jr. is a Tier 2 registered sex offender following his 2021 sexual battery conviction. A term of his sentencing included registration as a sex offender until October 2046, deputies said. 

Neyland was arrested after deputies and Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents received a tip about child pornography. After investigating, they found 31 files of child porn in Neyland's possession. 

