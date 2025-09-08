Convicted sex offender arrested after Livingston deputies find child porn, learn he failed to register

DENHAM SPRINGS — Deputies in Livingston Parish arrested a convicted sex offender after he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender multiple times.

Jackson Neyland Jr. is a Tier 2 registered sex offender following his 2021 sexual battery conviction. A term of his sentencing included registration as a sex offender until October 2046, deputies said.

Neyland was arrested after deputies and Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents received a tip about child pornography. After investigating, they found 31 files of child porn in Neyland's possession.