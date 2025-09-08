84°
Latest Weather Blog
Convicted sex offender arrested after Livingston deputies find child porn, learn he failed to register
DENHAM SPRINGS — Deputies in Livingston Parish arrested a convicted sex offender after he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender multiple times.
Jackson Neyland Jr. is a Tier 2 registered sex offender following his 2021 sexual battery conviction. A term of his sentencing included registration as a sex offender until October 2046, deputies said.
Neyland was arrested after deputies and Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents received a tip about child pornography. After investigating, they found 31 files of child porn in Neyland's possession.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern's Human Jukebox pays tribute to Caleb Wilson during first home game's...
-
Western Iberville Parish residents under boil advisory; Crescent Elementary closed until it's...
-
2une In Previews: Southeastern University hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor...
-
Monday is 988, raising awareness for state suicide prevention hotline during Suicide...
-
Drivers along Walker North can expect delays as Entergy crews work Monday...