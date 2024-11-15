64°
Convicted scammer found guilty for multiple charges of sexual battery to a victim under 13

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A convicted scammer who had been previously sentenced for 10 years due to operating fake businesses was convicted on multiple charges of sexual battery to a victim under 13 Thursday night.

Donald Batiste was convicted on three charges of sexual battery, with two of those being sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13.  

His indictment in this case was in October of 2017.

Batiste had been highlighted on The Investigative Unit since 2015 due to operating multiple unlicensed and illegal businesses. The Investigative Unit reported that he had been operating in Augusta, Georgia as recently as November 2023.

Batiste's sentencing is set for Dec. 10, 2024.

