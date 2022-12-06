Convicted murderer released from state prison amid apparent confusion surrounding his sentencing

Photo: The Advocate

DONALDSONVILLE - Law enforcement officials in Ascension Parish are trying to figure out why a man convicted of murder just five years ago was recently released from state prison.

The Advocate reports 41-year-old Michael "Ma-Man" LeBlanc was recently set free from state custody in north Louisiana despite his conviction for second-degree murder in 2017, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

Sheriff Bobby Webre in Ascension Parish, where the killing originally happened, said he was only made aware of the situation after his deputies got wind that LeBlanc was out. Webre said law enforcement officials don't know LeBlanc's current whereabouts or how he was released.

Court records showed that LeBlanc's case hit several snags after his conviction, including multiple delays caused by coronavirus and the death of his original defense attorney. As of Tuesday, it appeared that he had not been formally sentenced.

WBRZ has reached out to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Department of Corrections for more information on why LeBlanc was released.