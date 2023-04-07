Convicted murderer captured after escaping custody on his way to court, found hiding in garbage can

PLAQUEMINE - A convicted murderer escaped custody as he was being brought to court for sentencing Thursday morning.

Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ that Tyler Jackson escaped around 9:20 a.m. as he was being let out of a transport van near the courthouse in Plaquemine. A school near the courthouse and the parish Council on Aging office were locked down as a result.

The sheriff's office said Jackson was captured within the hour. He was found hiding in a garbage can.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said an investigation is underway to determine how this happened.

"I make no excuses for what happened," Stassi said. "I am responsible, bottom line. Mistakes were made and it may have been human error what we thought was a secure area, but this is on me and I want to thank everyone who came out to help. You hate to lock down a school, the council on aging and the courthouse, but it had to be done. He was back in custody within 50 minutes."

Jackson was convicted of second-degree murder just weeks ago for a 2018 shooting that happened at a party in White Castle.

Last month, several people were arrested after they allegedly filmed witness testimony during Jackson's trial and posted it to social media in an attempt to intimidate those witnesses.