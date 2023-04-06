Convicted murderer captured after escaping custody on his way to court, found hiding in garbage can

PLAQUEMINE - A convicted murderer escaped custody as he was being brought to court for sentencing Thursday morning.

Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ that Tyler Jackson escaped around 9:20 a.m. as he was being let out of a transport van near the courthouse in Plaquemine. A school near the courthouse and the parish Council on Aging office were locked down as a result.

The sheriff's office said Jackson was captured within the hour. He was found hiding in a garbage can.

Jackson was convicted of second-degree murder just weeks ago for a 2018 shooting that happened at a party in White Castle.

Last month, several people were arrested after they allegedly filmed witness testimony during Jackson's trial and posted it to social media in an attempt to intimidate those witnesses.