Convicted killer out on bond sentenced to 10 years after fatal 2022 crash in Baton Rouge school zone

BATON ROUGE — A convicted killer out on bond whose driving led to a 2022 fatal crash at Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue in a school zone has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

On Nov. 4, 27-year-old Derian Bailey was sentenced to five years for negligent homicide, and another five for illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled substance. He pleaded no contest to the charges in July.

On Sept. 19, 2022, police were in pursuit of a car driven by Bailey. A passenger in Bailey's car died at the scene.

WBRZ previously spoke to an innocent bystander caught in the middle of the chase, Adrianne Washington, who was hurled to the back seat of her vehicle. Her boyfriend was also thrown into the trunk. Their car was totaled, Brittany Weiss reported.