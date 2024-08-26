Convicted felon arrested in Assumption Parish after deputies accuse him of hiding drugs in his car

GRAND BAYOU— A convicted felon from Houma is now back in jail after deputies found drugs in his car after he was pulled over for speeding Saturday afternoon.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw 33-year-old Devin Devon Clay speeding and violating other traffic laws while driving along LA 70 near Grand Bayou Saturday Afternoon.

When the deputy pulled Clay over, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his car. He also discovered Clay was a convicted felon.

Clay allowed the deputy to search his car. The deputy found marijuana, Adderall and a firearm in his car.

Clay is now being held in the Assumption Parish Detention Center and faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of marijuana, speeding and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

His bond is set at $55,000.