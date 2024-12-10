65°
Convent pedestrian killed in St. James Parish after being struck while crossing highway
CONVENT — A 63-year-old pedestrian was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in St. James Parish.
State Police said Randolph McKinley was killed when he was walking across the lanes of LA 70 just west of the Sunshine Bridge. A truck travelling east on the highway hit McKinley, who was walking north across the eastbound lanes of the highway.
The driver of the truck was wearing their seatbelt and was not suspected to be impaired, State Police added. The reason the truck struck McKinley is still under investigation.
