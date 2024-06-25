Contractor leaves trench through kitchen, refund requested

BAKER — A Baker woman says she paid a contractor to do work in her kitchen and the work was never finished. Monique Wright says she wants a refund.

When you walk into Wright's kitchen, the first thing you'll notice is that the floor is torn up and part of her cabinetry is missing. There's a deep trench several feet long going from the wall to the sink. She had hired someone to dig up a broken pipe in her slab and replace it with a new one.

A project that was supposed to take two days is now in its third week.

"He disappeared Father's Day weekend," she said.

Wright filed an insurance claim for the damage and said she has paid out $7,800 so far. The pipe is no better than it was and her kitchen is a mess. While removing cabinets, her countertop was broken into several pieces — they're now sitting in a trash pile near the street.

"I don't know what to do because I can't have my kids in here like this," said Wright.

After learning the contractor is not insured and has no license to work, Wright is now requesting a refund.

"I'm in the hole now, more than $7,800 because I have to get all the stuff that they tore out fixed," she said.

For living in such a mess, Wright appeared calm Tuesday afternoon. She says she's had time to process what's happening and only wants her problems fixed. With a refund, she can hire someone else to do the job.

Tuesday, 2 On Your Side spoke with the contractor. His name has been withheld from this story since he has agreed to refund Wright. If the funds are not delivered, this story will be updated.