Construction begins on $2.9 million road rehab project in the 72nd Avenue area

BATON ROUGE — Construction has officially begun on the $2.9 million Sales Tax Street and Road Rehabilitation Program aimed to improve infrastructure to neghborhoods within the 72nd Avenue area.

The program aims to improve roadway conditions, safety and long-term durability across the district, including the Banks neighborhood and the Scotlandville community.

"This investment represents our continued commitment to improving the quality of life for residents in the 72nd area," Councilman Kenney said. "Upgrading our streets and roadways strengthens safety, mobility, and economic vitality for our community."