Construction begins for new Calcasieu River Bridge

LAKE CHARLES - Louisiana leaders posed at the groundbreaking on the Calcasieu River Bridge, a project Governor Jeff Landry says is the largest infrastructure job in the state's history.

The bridge will cost $2.3 billion and is set to be complete in 2030.

"Today we're making a dream a reality," Landry said.

Spanning from Lake Charles to Westlake, the current Interstate 10 bridge has four lanes and no shoulders. According to project organizers, the number of crashes on the bridge surpassed statewide averages for multi-lane highways.