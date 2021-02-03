Connecticut woman gives birth in car amid raging snowstorm

Kaitlyn and David Vacchina Photo: ABC 7

NORWICH, Connecticut - While many states in the U.S. are experiencing frigid temperatures, the New England states are withstanding especially severe winter storms.

But in the midst of deteriorating weather conditions, a couple in Connecticut received one of the best gifts of their lives thanks to the determination of a baby who simply couldn't wait to be born and her incredibly strong mother.

According to ABC 7, a snowstorm in Norwich had reached its peak when Kaitlyn and David Vacchina pulled their car into Backus Hospital when the baby decided it was time.

David Vacchina got out of the car and rushed to the emergency department, shouting that his wife was having a baby in their car.

But when he and the hospital staff reached the parking lot, his wife had already given birth in the front seat of their car, ABC 7 reports.

Kaitlyn and David named the healthy newborn girl Molly Joyce.

The newborn will soon be heading home to join her older sister, 2-year-old Adalyn.

Had little Molly Joyce waited another week to be born, her arrival would have coincided with a time when every single state in the US, including Hawaii, is likely to see below freezing temperatures.

Weather experts say that on Monday (Feb. 8) morning these weather conditions are expected to impact 86% of the country and 235 million people.