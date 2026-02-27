81°
Congressman Cleo Fields visits East Baton Rouge Parish schools as part of new initiative

Friday, February 27 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Congressman Cleo Fields visited several schools in East Baton Rouge Parish on Friday to educate students on the role of government through a new initiative.

The Congress to the Classroom initiative aims to strengthen students' understanding of government, highlight the importance of education and encourage civic engagement by directly connecting students to members of Congress.

Fields visited several schools in the Baton Rouge area, including Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy, Scotlandville Middle Pre-Engineering Academy, and Scotlandville Magnet High School. 

