Congressional aides tour flood damaged region
BATON ROUGE- Aides of a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee took a bus ride through flood-damaged areas of the capital region while state officials asked them for more aid. Six months after the flood, state officials said many neighborhoods are in danger of falling apart without another congressional aid package.
Governor John Bel Edwards and members of the Louisiana's congressional delegation have made several trips to Washington D.C. asking for aid. To date, Congress has appropriated about $1.6 billion, the state is asking for another $2 billion just for houses and rentals.
"We are so grateful that we have an opportunity today to speak with these congressional staffers and to let them talk to families who are facing financial hurdles trying to build back," said Julie Payer with the Governor's Office.
The governor's office is hoping Congress will appropriate more money in the coming months.
