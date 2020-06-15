Confederate statue in East Feliciana Parish could be taken down

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Action could be taken as soon as Monday, to possibly remove the confederate statue at the courthouse in East Feliciana Parish.

Right next door in West Feliciana a discussion about the confederate statue in that parish hasn't even been brought up.

"If people seem to be so bothered about it, then take it down if that's for the good of the community. If they do, they do and if they don't, they don't," Ladarrious Wells, a life-long resident of West Feliciana said.

A petition is circulating calling for the removal of the confederate statue in St. Francisville, while another petition is also asking for the confederate statue at the courthouse in Clinton to be removed from public property.

The East Feliciana Police Jury will talk about removing the statue in Clinton when they meet on Monday.

"They need to remove it because we're in a new day and age It needs to be gone," resident Reginald Roberts said.

Roberts often takes his daughter to the East Feliciana Courthouse for snow cones that are for sale in the front of the building. Roberts says the statute is offensive to many African Americans.

"Some people feel in their heart that this statue means something to them, but it needs to be taken down," Roberts said.

The police jury will discuss the statue at the meeting on Monday, it starts at 6 p.m. Residents will be able to give their input.