Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office seeks help locating suspected child predator

VIDALIA - The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office has issued a statement on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating a suspected child predator.

On September 11, 2022, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, later identified as Earl Curtis Achord III, after he initiated sexual conversations with a minor online. Achord sent the minor multiple lewd photos and planned to meet them at a motel room for sexual purposes and to engage in the use of narcotics.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office has obtained warrants for his arrest.

Achord is believed to be 39 years old and lives at 35894 Austin Drive, Denham Springs, LA. Achord has multiple tattoos and is known to be working in the Houma and Lafourche Parish area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Concordia Parish Sheriffs Office or dial 911.