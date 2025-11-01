45°
Concerns arise over body camera footage review

9 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, December 09 2015 Dec 9, 2015 December 09, 2015 8:55 AM December 09, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- The debate over body cameras for police continues in Baton Rouge.

City leaders are discussing the pros and cons of the cameras. The metro council approved a 10-month pilot program earlier this year.

One of the biggest issues officials are looking at is whether officers would be allowed to review footage before writing reports. Law enforcement officials say it would help document the details in the report, but government leaders argue it could be a safety hazard.

Right now police are allowed to go back and review their footage, but they have to review it at the station.

Ultimately, law enforcement leaders hope to outfit all of the department's roughly 400 patrol officer's with the surveillance equipment. The cameras were only given to 100 police officers in the First District for the pilot program.

