Computer failure at FAA delays flights for hours Wednesday

A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed flights for hours nationwide.

The affected system is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time notices to pilots, known as NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions). All flights were ordered to be delayed until 8 a.m.. Shortly before the pause was to be lifted, the FAA updated and said the ground stop was lifted and that operations were gradually returning to normal.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.



We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem — The FAA ?? (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

"The FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time," the FAA said in a statement released around 5 a.m. CST.

Shortly after its initial announcement, the FAA said it was working on repopulation of the system and performing final validation checks.

At 6:22 a.m., the FAA announced that all domestic departures would be delayed until 8 a.m. to allow the agency to "validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Click here for statuses of flights out of MSY.

Click here for statuses of flights out of BTR.