Complaint filed against AG Jeff Landry over allegations of misconduct, Landry disputes claims

BATON ROUGE- The NAACP hand-delivered a complaint Monday against Attorney General Jeff Landry to the Louisiana Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

The complaint alleges misconduct on the part of Landry for his ties to companies that did business with a man who was convicted for visa fraud. Landry has denied any wrongdoing. His advisor told WBRZ the complaint is full of false narratives and is nothing more than a political stunt.

"The fact of the matter is Jeff Landry's brother Benjamin Landry blew the whistle on this Texas company for their fraudulent business practices," Landry's advisor Brent Littlefield said. "...worked hard and at his expense to have them kicked out of Louisiana. They worked with federal investigators to provide them additional info on this guy, and he sits in jail where he belongs."

The guy Littlefield is referencing is Marco Pasquera. Pasquera was convicted on conspiracy charges over visa fraud. It's alleged Pasquera got rich by bringing 1,000 Mexican laborers to the Gulf Coast for work. Companies with which Landry has ties did business with Pasquera.

Littlefield said nothing that Pasquera was convicted of has anything to do with what's going on in Louisiana.

"This is a political attack," Littlefield said. "I, among others, am a political advisor to the attorney general. The only reason why this came up is because Jeff Landry's name has been brought up as a possible name for a conservative candidate for governor."

The NAACP sees things much differently.

"We're talking about a man who didn't support sanctuary cities," Eugene Collins said. "The regime of a man who is talking about building walls at the borders, but you're using migrant workers illegally."

Collins said he hopes the disciplinary counsel will fully investigate the claims that are spelled out in their complaint, with accompanying attachments of The Advocate news articles on the subject.

Click here to read the complaint

"This is a total hypocrisy," Collins said.

Littlefield said this is nothing more than a smear campaign with false information being spread.

"We would expect more political attacks to come," Littlefield said. "It goes with the business. It's completely false and fake and we will continue working on behalf of the citizens of Louisiana."