Company based in Livingston Parish helping fight chemical fire in Illinois

Photo: WREX

ROCKTON, Ill.- A Louisiana firefighting company plans to spray fire-resistant foam over a chemical fire in northern Illinois.

Fires broke out in Rockton, Illinois at Chemtool Inc. on Monday morning near a river that supplies the town with drinking water.

US Fire Pump, an emergency response team based in Holden, Louisiana, brought a water pump with hopes to draw water out of the Rock River and douse the flames.

More than 80 departments worked in coordination to battle the fires.

Kirk Wilson, chief of the Rockton Fire Department, said foam would be sprayed on burned or burning areas of the plant, which contains about a half-million gallons of burning oil.

It is unclear how the fires started, but Wilson said investigations will begin once the fire is extinguished.