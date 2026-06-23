Companion Animal Alliance extends temporary closure of dog adoptions through June 29

BATON ROUGE — Companion Animal Alliance is continuing its temporary closure of dog adoptions through Monday, June 29, as the shelter continues testing and monitoring following cases of canine distemper.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious viral disease that affects dogs and certain wildlife species. The veterinary team has implemented enhanced disease-control measures, including isolation protocols, expanded testing, increased monitoring, and additional vaccination efforts.

"This is our first time experiencing a distemper outbreak, and we are working closely with shelter medicine experts while making decisions based on the most current information available. We appreciate our community's patience and support as we navigate this challenging situation,” Executive Director J.T. Hackett said. "We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community as we work to protect the health and welfare of the animals in our care."

Cat adoptions remain open, with dog intake limited to emergency cases only, CAA added.

Despite the temporary restrictions, Food Truck Friday will proceed as scheduled on Friday, June 26. A limited number of adoptable dogs that have been living in foster homes and have not been exposed to the shelter dog population will be available to meet potential adopters at this event.