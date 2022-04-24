Latest Weather Blog
Community says goodbye to three-year-old killed by stray bullet
ZACHARY - Funeral services for Devin Page Jr. were held at New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Zachary on Saturday, more than a week after he was killed, and the service was paid for by former NBA superstar and Tiger great Shaquille O'Neal.
"Until the bullet comes through your house, your window, then you will understand," community acitivist Keon Preston said.
Community activist Keon Preston was one of several to speak during Devin's funeral.
"Until we can fix three year olds shot in their bed, we aint doing nothing," Eugene Collins said.
The Baton Rouge NAACP leader delivered his message about black on black crime to the funeral attendants.
"Over the years, I've helped to carry too many caskets out of churches of black men. Most of them are killed by cops, but they were killed by people who look like me," Collins said.
Loved ones saying their last goodbyes in a church filled with green, Devin's favorite color. Toy trucks next to the casket, his favorite toys.
Devin's grandmother, an evangelist, took to the pulpit.
"His death won't be in vain. God doesn't start something he doesn't finish. And we're going to finish strong," Cathy Toliver said.
Devin's father was too overcome with grief to speak, but Devin's mother had a message for those who killed her son.
"I don't know who did it. I don't know who's connected to anything, but I won't until my son gets justice," Tye Toliver said.
Devin's body was taken to the Southern Memorial Gardens for burial in Baton Rouge, where bikers took over the funeral, laying the boy to rest like they bury each other, burning out tires in the cemetery.
Devin may have passed away, but family and friend ssay his spirit lives on in their minds and hearts.
