Community safely celebrates little girl's birthday amid COVID-19 pandemic

LIVINGSTON PARISH - With guidelines set to prevent the spread of COVID-19, one little girl got a safe surprise for her birthday.

June Baker celebrates her 6th birthday while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

June is battling leukemia, making it even more urgent to take extra precautions and keep her distance from all types of germs and illnesses.

The community came together Friday to give June a birthday celebration she will never forget.

Livingston Parish deputies, friends, family, and neighbors paraded around June's neighborhood with flashing lights, music, posters, balloons, and plenty of friendly waves.

June's mother Meg posted the video to social media, saying "When it's your 6th birthday but you can't come within 6ft of anyone!"

Meg said the parade lasted over 10 minutes and June felt the love on her special day.