Community project dedicated to helping homeless find homes holds ribbon cutting

BATON ROUGE — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for the Community Dish Network Homeless to Homed program.

The program will use food as a tool to access people dealing with homelessness and provide a variety of resources to help them out. Some of those resources include a custom shower trailer, washing machines and dryers to wash clothes, as well as workforce development, transitional housing and mental health and drug rehabilitation services.

The program is being run out of the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Riley Street.