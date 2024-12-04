Community prayer held for victims of gun violence after Swan Avenue shooting

BATON ROUGE - Grieving families and community members came together for a "Prayer in the Street" in support of victims of gun violence Tuesday evening.

Activist Cathy Toliver decided to bring the street prayer to the corner of Scenic Highway and Swan Avenue where eight-year-old Diellon Daniels was shot and killed the day before Thanksgiving.

"All of us out here tonight, we can come together on one accord and win our city back. I say if we get it right the first time, we don't have to worry about the second time. There's power in prayer," she said during the event.

Toliver says the prayers are meant for parents and children who've been affected by gun violence, as well as parents whose children committed gun violence. A community prayer is a way for people to come together and support each other.

"It's uplifting because people are coming together for one purpose. My job is to help close the wounds of those who have open wounds," she said.

Daniels' grandmother, Erica Rayford, was in attendance and shared some powerful words to those who may be struggling with forgiving those that have committed violence against their families.

"I had to forgive whoever it was that took my grandbaby's life. I needed to forgive them. Forgiveness doesn't make it right for them, but it makes it right with me with God," she said.

Rayford said she is grateful for the support as her family grieves and heals.

"When you're actually out, feel the presence, see the love and the warmth. It brings joy. It can't replace the the pain, but it brings joy to know. And it also helps to know you're not alone," she said.