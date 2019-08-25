Community mourns Istrouma High School principal, Reginald Douglas

BATON ROUGE - Reginald Douglas, the principal of Istrouma High School has passed away. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed to WBRZ that he died of natural causes.

Douglas became the principal of Istrouma back in 2017.

Per the Advocate, Douglas was 1997 Southern Graduate, earning his masters from the University of Phoenix. Before becoming the principal at Istrouma, he served as the principal at St. Helena College and Careers Academy.

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools released a statement saying, quote:

"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is deeply saddened by the loss of Istrouma High School Principal Reginald Douglas. Douglas was instrumental in creating the vision for Istrouma High School and will always be a champion of education. He will forever be known for his kindness and for instilling character-building and leadership qualities everywhere he worked. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, staff and students during this difficult time. Our school district will provide the school with additional counselors, I CARE specialists, and other staff to assist the campus and offer comfort to students and staff throughout the week. Mr. Douglas was a tremendous leader and friend and was beloved by all."

Superintendent Warren Drake also went on to say:

"He modeled excellence and had high expectations for all. He was an outstanding colleague and an even better friend. We will all profoundly miss him and must work to carry on his legacy of leadership and success."