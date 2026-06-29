Community leaders discuss violence prevention following weekend shootings

BATON ROUGE — Saturday afternoon, 49-year-old Randall Holmes and four other people were shot near the intersection of Osceola and Calumet Street. Holmes died at the scene.

The next day, 19-year-old Kaleb Stampley was shot and killed along Blue Grass Drive. Early Monday morning, 35-year-old Anthony Tyler was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Cadillac Street.

"With the murders over this past weekend, that you know the mothers, the family members, they won't be the same, they'll never be the same," Doris Wells Mullen of "Moms Demand Action " said.

Mullen says working to prevent violence in the community has to start with meeting people where they are.

"We have to go to the streets, we have to go house to house, knock on doors," Mullen said.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says over the last few weeks, they've been seeing an overall increase in shootings involving juveniles.

"We're always concerned in the summertime, when school is out. That's why we always try to have different events, also try to have pop-up events where if something just happens, we'll try to go back to the neighborhood, and walk the neighborhood, just to bring some attention to it," Moore said.

Back in 2012, Moore says the city used a group violence reduction strategy, which significantly reduced homicides across the parish.

But he says they got away from the strategy, with the flood and hurricanes between 2016 and 2017.

"We'd surely like to get back to the number that we had during the group violence reduction strategy years, which is the 60s, compared to our averages, which were the 80s," Moore said.

Moore says the strategy started small, specifically focusing on the zip code of 70805, and expanded to 70802.

"Then it was extended through the entire parish. So obviously, now we need to look at the entire parish, focus on those that are trigger pullers and work our way through other areas of crime in Baton Rouge," Moore said.

We reached out to the mayor's office about plans to possibly bring the group violence reduction strategy back into use. We have not heard back yet.