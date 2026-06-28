One killed and four hurt in Saturday shooting, BRPD says teens fighting escalated to gunfire

BATON ROUGE - A 49-year-old man was killed and four others were injured when a fight among teenagers escalated to gunfire Saturday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Randall Holmes and four other people were shot around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Osceola and Calumet streets, which is in a neighborhood near the Wyandotte and Mohican street exit off of Interstate 110.

Police say that an argument between teenagers led to a fight, and guns were drawn.

Holmes died at the scene. The other victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

BRPD says no suspects have been developed.