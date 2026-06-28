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One killed and four hurt in Saturday shooting, BRPD says teens fighting escalated to gunfire

4 hours 44 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 3:56 PM June 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 49-year-old man was killed and four others were injured when a fight among teenagers escalated to gunfire Saturday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Randall Holmes and four other people were shot around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Osceola and Calumet streets, which is in a neighborhood near the Wyandotte and Mohican street exit off of Interstate 110. 

Police say that an argument between teenagers led to a fight, and guns were drawn. 

Holmes died at the scene. The other victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. 

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BRPD says no suspects have been developed. 

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