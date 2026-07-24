Ascension Parish couple battles mold, water damage following new home setup

ST. AMANT - A couple in Ascension Parish has been living in their mobile home for less than a year and fears that the damage done by it being improperly installed is beyond repair.

Scooter and Blue Reed got a Restore Louisiana grant to buy a new mobile home after theirs was damaged by wind during Hurricane Ida. Soon after they moved in, the problems started.

The house sits atop 10-foot stilts.

"This was going to be our forever home," said Scooter Reed.

The Reeds moved in on Halloween 2025, but identified problems before then.

"The ground is soft; they did not compact the soil," said Scooter Reed.

The Reeds say those concerns were presented to a contractor prior to installation of the home. Now, the house has visible signs of mold damage, slanted floors, and buckling finishes. Mold and water damage are visible coming from the marriage line of the mobile home.

The home was manufactured by Clayton Homes. The Reeds bought it from Atchafalaya Homes. The foundation and installation work was performed by separate third-party companies.

Last month, during a rainstorm, it rained inside their house.

Atchafalaya Homes says their service team has gone out to the Reeds' home seven times to address the concerns. Once the team had done everything within their scope to resolve the issue, the remaining concerns were referred to the manufacturer of the mobile home. Atchafalaya Homes says it has been working hand in hand with the manufacturer to ensure the Reeds are taken care of.

On a recent service visit, the Reeds say a service technician identified the source of the water and mold problem on their roof. The Reeds were notified that the issue centered around a loose nail as the technician attempted to make the repair with a hammer and caulk gun.

"I'm like, you got one nail making all this damage?" said Scooter Reed.

The Reeds are also living with an unusable shower, which was leaking water. It has since been fixed using silicone sealant but has not been put back together. The Reeds are unable to use the shower.

"I'm like, OK, so, do you all come out and change the roof and the insulation and the Sheetrock that's getting soft, my pictures are falling off the wall!" said Blue Reed.

The Reeds are invested, but fear they are living in an unsafe home.

"It's been stressful, it's got us both wrecked, the stress is just unbelievable," said Scooter Reed.

The State Fire Marshal inspects mobile and manufactured homes to verify proper installation. The State Fire Marshal did not inspect the Reeds' home; they were not notified.

Clayton Homes has also confirmed they are in receipt of a work order for the Reed's home, but more investigation is needed to determine the full scope of work.

Atchafalaya Homes says their door and phone line are open to the Reeds directly.