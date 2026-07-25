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BREC commission approves sale or transfer of 2 obsolete parks in Baton Rouge

2 hours 35 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 10:08 PM July 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The BREC Commission has approved either selling two parks considered obsolete or entering into agreements with other groups looking to take them over.

If the parks are sold, Blueberry Street Park must be listed at its appraised value of $125,000. The other park must be listed at $30,000.

Whether the parks are sold or the property is transferred, that decision is up to Superintendent Janet Simmons.

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The commission has not decided if four other BREC properties listed as obsolete earlier this year will be sold. The commission is still looking into the viability of about 50 other parks.

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