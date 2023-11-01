54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Community hosts balloon release for 4-year-old who drowned in pool

1 hour 7 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, November 01 2023 Nov 1, 2023 November 01, 2023 11:15 AM November 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Dendy family hosted a balloon release memorial Wednesday for their son Justin, who died in an accidental drowning on Oct. 26

Justin Dendy, 4, was found unresponsive in his neighbor's pool after his parents reported him missing to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. His death was reported to be a "tragic accident," Sheriff Jason Ard said. 

Trending News

Friends and family gathered at the Live Oak Sports Complex Wednesday to release balloon's in Justin's memory. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days