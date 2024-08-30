Community holding balloon release for 5-year-old killed in car crash

IBERVILLE - After a 5-year-old and her father were killed in a crash earlier this week, the community is holding a balloon release to commemorate their lives.

Rylee Bradford and her father Bryan were killed in a car crash in St. Gabriel on Highway 30 on Monday.

The balloon release is being held at East Iberville High's season opener during halftime.

The game starts at 6 p.m. at East Iberville High.