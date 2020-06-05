Community leaders gather at old state capitol to condemn police brutality

BATON ROUGE - People stood together at the old state capitol today in a rally for justice and a prayer for peace following the death of George Floyd.

Local business leader Frank Scurlock gave a message of unity Friday.

"We gathered to speak loud and clear that hate is unacceptable. The people of this country must unify before God with one another in the name of understanding and healing."

His remarks referenced the video of accused murderer and former police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in Minneapolis.

"We are in a national crisis that needs to stop and needs to stop now," Scurlock said.

"It was wrong. The nation saw it, and it was so cruel it hurt my heart," area minister Charmaine Baker-Fox said. "I think that we should love and not tear up our neighborhoods, but let us walk in unity for justice for all."

They condemned violence and even announced a reward for those with information leading to arrests in local hate crimes.

"I am personally offering through my foundation $1,000 for anybody who steps up and says 'this person wants to hurt this person," Scurlock said.

They prayed in the end that what happened in Minneapolis won't happen in other cities like Baton Rouge.