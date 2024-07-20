Community comes together to clean up Zachary Public Cemetery

ZACHARY - Volunteers in Zachary woke up bright and early Saturday to help clean the public cemetery after a plea for help on social media saying maintenance has been lacking and the burial place has become an eyesore for the city.

Resident Randy Thames put the team together.

"I saw the grass had grown, and I said somebody has to do something about this situation. So as I laid down that Tuesday night that's when I began to reach out to the community," Thames said.

The cemetery is more than 170 years old and has been choked with heavy brush and destructive weeds. It has over 600 documented grave sites and it's been untouched for years.

"We have to respect and honor those who came before us," Thames said.

Volunteers gathered with weed eaters, lawn mowers and rakes to help clear the overgrown grass.

“All of the people that participated in this event and all of the volunteers, I just want to say thanks to all of them," Thames said.

Slowly names started appearing once again through the grass. Thames gives the credit to his community that came together.

"Where there's unity there is strength, and I believe that team work makes the dream work," Thames said. "With the help of the Lord, we put it together."

Thames says he will continue to try to get more people to help clean up their city.