COMING IN HOT: SUV drives through Taco Bell entrance
CENTRAL - The lunchtime crowd at a Taco Bell in East Baton Rouge had its afternoon spiced up when a vehicle smashed through the front door.
The Central Fire Department says the vehicle made its grande entrance around 1 o'clock at the Taco Bell on Hooper Road. No one was hurt in the crash.
Photos showed the vehicle wedged in the entrance of the restaurant.
It's unclear whether anyone was ticketed for the crash.
