Latest Weather Blog
$$$ College Football Week 14: Rivalry Week!
Hunter McCann has the Thanksgiving weekend Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!
Thursday
NFL:
Packers @ Lions: Lions -2.5
Chiefs @ Cowboys: o52.5 Total Points
Bengals @ Ravens: Bengals +7.5
College Football:
Navy @ Memphis: Memphis -5.5
Friday
College Football:
Trending News
Utah @ Kansas: Utah -11.5
Ole Miss @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +7.5
Iowa @ Nebraska: u39.5 Total Points
Georgia @ Georgia Tech: Georgia -13.5
Boise State @ Utah State: o55.5 Total Points
Texas A&M @ Texas: Texas A&M -2.5
Arizona @ Arizona State: Arizona State ML
NFL:
Bears @ Eagles: Bears +7.5
NBA:
Bucks @ Knicks: Knicks -7.5
Wizards @ Pacers: u240.5 Total Points
Bulls @ Hornets: Bulls -2.5
Magic @ Pistons: Magic +3.5
Spurs @ Nuggets: Spurs +8.5
Grizzlies @ Clippers: Clippers -5.5
NHL:
Avalanche @ Wild: Avalanche ML
Canadiens @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights Ml
Kings @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Maple Leafs @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Goals
Mammoth @ Stars: Stars ML
Saturday
College Football:
Miami @ Pitt: Miami -6.5
Ohio State @ Michigan: o44.5 Total Points
LSU @ Oklahoma: u37.5 Total Points
Vanderbilt @ Tennessee: Tennessee -2.5
Oregon @ Washington: Washington +7.5
Alabama @ Auburn: u48.5 Total Points
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Saints @ Dolphins: u42.5 Total Points
Texans @ Colts: Colts -3.5
Falcons @ Jets: Falcons -2.5
Jaguars @ Titans: Jaguars -6.5
Rams @ Panthers: Rams -10.5
Broncos @ Commanders: u43.5 Total Points
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
-
Louisiana death row inmate released on bail after decades behind bars
-
St. George Fire Department working structure fire on Sugar Mill Avenue
-
Family remembers 8-year-old one year later
-
Mom that lost son to gun violence on Thanksgiving, looks to support...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as...