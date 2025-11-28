39°
$$$ College Football Week 14: Rivalry Week!

Friday, November 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the Thanksgiving weekend Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!

Thursday

NFL:
Packers @ Lions: Lions -2.5
Chiefs @ Cowboys: o52.5 Total Points
Bengals @ Ravens: Bengals +7.5

College Football:

Navy @ Memphis: Memphis -5.5


Friday

College Football:

Utah @ Kansas: Utah -11.5
Ole Miss @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +7.5
Iowa @ Nebraska: u39.5 Total Points
Georgia @ Georgia Tech: Georgia -13.5
Boise State @ Utah State: o55.5 Total Points
Texas A&M @ Texas: Texas A&M -2.5
Arizona @ Arizona State: Arizona State ML

NFL:
Bears @ Eagles: Bears +7.5

NBA:
Bucks @ Knicks: Knicks -7.5
Wizards @ Pacers: u240.5 Total Points
Bulls @ Hornets: Bulls -2.5
Magic @ Pistons: Magic +3.5
Spurs @ Nuggets: Spurs +8.5
Grizzlies @ Clippers: Clippers -5.5

NHL:
Avalanche @ Wild: Avalanche ML
Canadiens @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights Ml
Kings @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Maple Leafs @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Goals
Mammoth @ Stars: Stars ML


Saturday

College Football:

Miami @ Pitt: Miami -6.5
Ohio State @ Michigan: o44.5 Total Points
LSU @ Oklahoma: u37.5 Total Points
Vanderbilt @ Tennessee: Tennessee -2.5
Oregon @ Washington: Washington +7.5
Alabama @ Auburn: u48.5 Total Points

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD


Sunday

NFL:
Saints @ Dolphins: u42.5 Total Points
Texans @ Colts: Colts -3.5
Falcons @ Jets: Falcons -2.5
Jaguars @ Titans: Jaguars -6.5
Rams @ Panthers: Rams -10.5
Broncos @ Commanders: u43.5 Total Points

NBA:
TBD


NHL:
TBD

