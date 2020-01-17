College Football Playoff officials reconsider policy following Odell Beckham Jr. controversy

Odell Beckham Jr. Photo: Yahoo Sports

NFL star and former LSU player, Odell Beckham Junior, has been the subject of controversy for his conduct following the LSU Tigers National Championship win and now, officials with the College Football Playoff are considering a change to one of their policies.

Right after LSU's big win, as Beckham was celebrating the team, he allegedly handed money to some LSU players and slapped a security guard's rear end.

Handing out money to players might be considered a violation of NCAA rules, but final a decision on this remains to be seen. And, New Orleans authorities say Beckham's alleged interaction with the security guard, resulted in the football star being charged with a misdemeanor for simple battery.

According to USA Today, the entire situation has officials reconsidering who should be allowed on the sidelines during national semifinals and championship games.

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, told USA Today that officials will review whether or not former players and celebrities should be among those allowed to mingle with players and coaches.

Hancock said, "Being on the sidelines is a privilege. Along with any privilege comes responsibility, because the focus should be on the people playing and coaching in the game, rather than on any visitors. The CFP will be reviewing its policy for allowing guests onto the sidelines and into locker rooms at future games."

Having former athletes, celebrities or other non-team members on the sidelines during games is not uncommon in college athletics, but this may change if the committee decides it's better to be safe than sorry.

At the moment, Beckham's case is being investigated by LSU officials.

They will determine whether an NCAA rule was violated and if so, how it would impact the eligibility of any athletes who intend to keep playing in college.

This means if any athletes are deemed ineligible, LSU will be responsible for submitting a reinstatement request to the NCAA national office staff.

NCAA policy states: "The institution is responsible for developing complete, accurate and thorough information prior to submitting a reinstatement request."