With college football back in full swing, restaurants are ready for the busy season ahead

BATON ROUGE - As soon as employees unlocked the door Saturday morning at the Walk-On's on Burbank Drive, customers were ready to be seated. The first official weekend of college football is in full swing, with games playing on every TV.

"A lot of big college games going on today, so I expect to see a lot of people come in to watch other games," server Sabrina Hoffmeister said.

Workers spent the morning making sure the bar was stocked, and ingredients were ready to go. Large to-go orders were also already being picked up before the lunch shift began.

"Usually, each weekend, we do have a good bit of catering that we do besides the in-house restaurant," Hoffmeister said.

Manager Jason Lopez says it's the calm before the storm. He says they don't anticipate a super large crowd this weekend, with LSU playing in the Caesars Superdome, but they will be ready for the next two home games.

"We'll do a week's worth of sales on a Saturday for a LSU home game. It's a lot. It's a big increase for us," Lopez said.

"I mean, it's a crazy day. We are pretty prepared, but the true test will be next weekend," Hoffmeister said.

Servers say they're looking forward to a new season.

"People flood this restaurant like crazy. I think the best part is seeing the fans and seeing how excited they are for the new era of Brian Kelly, and just the team overall," Hoffmeister said.

Lopez says during the home games, they order three times the amount of beer, and it all stays ice-cold.

"Yeah, we're staffed and ready for it. Stocked for this upcoming season, stocked for Brian Kelly," Lopez said.

"Geaux Tigers!"